After Angelina Jolie requested to disqualify the judge in her and Brad Pitt’s upcoming child custody trial, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star is ready to retaliate.

“Brad says Angelina has gone way too far this time,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He’s left with no other option but to dig in and fight back — hard.”

Jolie, 45, claimed in court documents filed on August 10 and obtained by Us that Judge John W. Ouderkirk “failed to disclose” that he has a working relationship with one of Pitt’s attorneys. The 56-year-old actor’s legal team fired back by pointing out that the judge “has had a well-documentary history” with the former couple and even presided over their August 2014 wedding.

“The individuals hurt most by Jolie’s transparently tactical gambit are the parties’ own children, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution to these custody issues,” Pitt’s lawyers said in their response to Jolie’s filing, referencing Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

The Maleficent star’s attorney subsequently told Us, “Any delay in these proceedings is due to [Pitt’s team’s] zealous attempt to create an unrecognized special exception for their client’s benefit.”

Brangelina called it quits in September 2016 and became legally single in April 2019. Their custody trial is set to begin in October.

