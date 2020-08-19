Angelina Jolie Wants Brad Pitt Divorce Finalized ‘More Than’ Anyone Else

Nearly four years after calling it quits, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce is still not finalized — and their legal battle is heating up yet again.

“Angelina’s the one who filed for divorce. No one wants this divorce finalized more than she does,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

While the 45-year-old Oscar winner may be eager to solidify her single status, Jolie’s recent court filing regarding the judge in their upcoming custody trial delayed things again. In the docs obtained by Us, the actress alleged that Judge John W. Ouderkirk “failed to disclose” that he has a working relationship with one of Pitt’s attorneys.

“All my client is asking for is a fair trial based on facts, with no special favors extended to either side,” Jolie’s lawyer Samantha Bley DeJean told Us on August 14. “The only way litigants can trust the process is for everyone involved to ensure that there is transparency and impartiality.”

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor’s lawyers subsequently hit back, calling the action “a thinly veiled attempt by Jolie” to stall the ongoing proceedings. His legal team also pointed out that the judge “has had a well-documentary history” with both Pitt, 56, and Jolie and even presided over their August 2014 nuptials.

“The individuals hurt most by Jolie’s transparently tactical gambit are the parties’ own children, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution to these custody issues,” Pitt’s legal team said in their response to Jolie’s filing. (The former couple share six kids: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.)

A second source tells Us that Pitt “loves his children dearly, and he’ll be damned if he’s going to roll over without a fight.”

Jolie and Pitt split in September 2016 after two years of marriage and more than a decade together.

“They’re at a total impasse,” a third insider tells Us. “And there’s no end in sight.”

