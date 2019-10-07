



Shocking revelations. Angelina Jolie is sharing new details about her divorce from Brad Pitt.

In an interview with with French magazine Madame Figaro, the actress, 44, says she “felt a deep and genuine sadness” during the split in 2016.

“I had lost myself a bit,” she told the magazine, explaining the time their relationship was ending. During the separation, the Maleficent star felt “smaller, almost insignificant, even if it wasn’t necessarily obvious.”

However, Jolie found that even the situation a silver lining. She said the chance to “reconnect with this humility and this insignificance” has helped her realize everything she has to be grateful for.

“All these things settle in you and remind you of how lucky you are of being alive,” she said.

Jolie’s comments come just days after a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the Los Angeles native “will never get married again” and never wanted to in the first place. “She felt that Brad pressured her,” the source added.

The exes married in 2014 after nearly a decade together. They share six children — Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11. Though they have yet to finalize the divorce, the pair reached a custody agreement in November 2018. In April, both Pitt and Jolie become legally single.

While promoting his new movie, Ad Astra, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor reflected on the split. “A breakup of a family is certainly an eye-opener that as one — and I’m speaking in general again — but as one needs to understand, I had to understand my own culpability in that, and what can I do better. Because I don’t want to go on like this,” he said on NPR’s Weekend Edition last month.

The Fight Club actor’s relationships with his children seem to be improving, a source told Us in June. “[The kids] come first. That’s what he’s most excited about — being a dad and sharing his life with his children.”

But Pitt and his eldest son, Maddox, still aren’t on the best terms. Another source told Us in August, “Maddox doesn’t really see himself as Brad’s son,” noting that the college student is “very close with Angie.”

