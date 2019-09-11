



Exes Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are thousands of miles away from their eldest child, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, who recently started college in South Korea, but the 18-year-old still has family on his mind.

Between classes at Yonsei University, Maddox talked to a reporter in a rare interview about the dynamics within the Jolie-Pitt family in a video obtained by In Touch Weekly.

When asked whether his siblings — Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11 — are happy about his college journey, Maddox responded, “Yeah, I think so.”

The biochemistry student was a bit more tight-lipped about his strained relationship with Pitt, 55, though. The father-son duo have spent little to no time together since an alleged altercation between them aboard a private plane in 2016. The incident prompted Jolie, 44, to file for divorce from the Fight Club actor.

The reporter asked Maddox whether his father has plans to visit him at Yonsei, to which he responded, “I don’t know about that [or] what’s happening.” He then answered a question about the possibility of his relationship with Pitt being over, saying, “Well, whatever happens, happens.”

On a happier note, the freshman said that he is doing “very good” at school, where he is staying in a dorm room. He said he is learning the Korean language and does not foresee any clubbing in the near future.

“I’ve got four years, so I’ll find out,” Maddox quipped.

For now, though, the teen is listening to bands such as The Business and The Clash. “I’m a diehard punk fan,” he revealed.

Jolie dropped Maddox off at the university in late August. “It seems like a great school,” the actress told a group of students in a video shared on social media, adding that she was “trying not to cry.”

A source later told Us Weekly exclusively that Pitt learned about Maddox’s schooling through the media.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!