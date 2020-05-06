Brad Pitt is strictly adhering to the coronavirus quarantine at his Los Angeles home — but he has accepted a few visits from Alia Shawkat.

“They’re hanging out plenty,” a source close to the Oscar winner, 56, exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They’re only about 10 minutes away from each other, so Alia will bike or walk to Brad’s place whenever they have time to chill. It’s all very organic and easy.”

Pitt and the Arrested Development alum, 31, were first spotted together at the L.A. on Fire exhibition in November 2019. They quickly bonded over art, and she has since been helping with his sculpting work.

“She’s been by his side at his art studio, helping him brainstorm projects to get involved in, and vice versa,” the source tells Us.

However, a second insider insists the pair are just friends despite their chummy hangouts.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was previously married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005 and Angelina Jolie from 2014 to 2019. The Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars share six children: Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

For more details on Pitt and Shawkat’s friendship, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!