Brad Pitt has a shiny new Golden Globe Award to his name, but his life isn’t all golden, apparently. In a new interview, the actor says his personal life is a “disaster.”

The comment comes in the Monday, January 6, episode of Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast as Pitt, 56, and fellow guest Leonardo DiCaprio talk about being the subjects of public scrutiny.

Pitt speculates he’s under the microscope “because of my disaster of a personal life, probably, most likely.”

The podcast episode hit the web one day after Pitt and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston crossed paths at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. The duo, who were married from 2000 to 2005, missed each other on the red carpet, but the Morning Show actress, 50, cheered Pitt on as he won the trophy for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. During his speech, Pitt joked that he couldn’t bring his mother to the ceremony “because any woman I stand next to they say I’m dating. And that would just be awkward.”

Pitt and Aniston then attended Netflix’s Golden Globes afterparty but “didn’t even appear as though they’d seen each other,” a source told Us Weekly.

The Ad Astra actor called Aniston a “good friend” in a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight. And an insider previously told Us that the former couple “get along so well now” because they’ve “agreed to bury the past and not analyze what went wrong.”

Pitt’s relationship with Aniston went downhill after he filmed Mr. & Mrs. Smith with Angelina Jolie, whom he later dated and married. Pitt and Jolie, 44, split in 2016 due to irreconcilable differences and are still working out custody of their kids: Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

“Brad’s lost count of the times they haven’t been available to see him on special occasions, like birthdays or holidays,” a source told Us in November 2019. “On Halloween, Angie made no effort to organize any type of family get-together, so he had no access to the kids once again.”

Another insider told Us at the time that the Maleficent actress “still has a lot of resentment” toward Pitt. “She wants him to be held accountable because she feels he turned her and the children’s lives upside down,” the insider added.