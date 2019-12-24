



Better than ever! Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are finally on good terms again. It took a long time for the exes to get to a friendly place after Aniston’s world was shattered when she and Pitt, 56, split in 2005 after nearly five years of marriage.

“A reason Brad and Jen get along so well now is that they’ve agreed to bury the past and not analyze what went wrong,” an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. Adds the source, “They’re both looking forward, not back.”

The Ad Astra actor has worked hard to regain The Morning Show star’s trust, which is why he’s apologized for his past actions. “He’s taken responsibility,” adds the insider about the star, who’s revealed that he started therapy and got sober in 2017. “He’s tried to make amends. He didn’t realize the magnitude of the hurt he caused Jen at the time. He was so swept up in Angelina Jolie, he couldn’t see outside that tunnel.”

Aniston and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor tied the knot in July 2000. They separated in January 2005 and finalized their divorce the following October. The Friends alum, 50, went on to marry Justin Theroux, but called it quits in February 2018 after less than three years of marriage.

Pitt and Jolie, 44, were later together for nearly 12 years (they wed in August 2014) before splitting in September 2016 due to irreconcilable differences. The exes are working to resolve issues about their kids, Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

With reporting by Brody Brown, Rick Egusquiza and James Robertson