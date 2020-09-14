Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Reunite Virtually for Fast Times Fundraiser

Going back to high school? The first look at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read is here.

Pitt, 56, and Aniston, 51, as well as their other costars, Jimmy Kimmel, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, Dane Cook, Henry Golding, Morgan Freeman, John Legend, Ray Liotta and Sean Penn, joined forces in September, nearly a month after the charity event was originally set to take place.

In the teaser photo released on Monday, September 14, the actors are all sitting in their respective homes, smiling, as they prepare to read the 1982 script in the name of charity — including exes Pitt and Aniston who both showed off their long, blonde locks.

“We’re so excited to finally bring you our Fast Times table read in what I must say is the coolest virtual classroom I’ve ever been in,” presenter Cook, 48, said in a statement on Monday. “This amazing group of performers were absolutely committed to supporting two vital organizations — CORE and Reform Alliance — and we’re thrilled to share ridiculously fun scenes from our little class project.”

Dane Cook Presents Feelin’ A-Live, a virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High was delayed from August to September after experiencing technical difficulties. The event will now stream on Facebook Live, TikTok and LIVEXLIVE on Thursday, September 17, and will celebrate the iconic film, which celebrated its 38th anniversary last month.

Fans will need to tune in to see which character the actors will be portraying. Both Pitt and Aniston were not part of the original cast, but Penn, 60, played the memorable role of surfer dude Jeff Spicoli in the ‘80s teen classic.

The virtual hangout will help raise money for CORE, which is providing emergency relief amid the coronavirus pandemic and Reform Alliance, which is focused on criminal justice reform.

The Morning Show actress and Fight Club actor, who were married from 2000 to 2005, have reconnected publicly on more than one occasion recently — causing many fans to call for a romantic reconciliation between the two.

Earlier this year, the exes reunited backstage at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards and photos of the two embracing sent the internet into a frenzy.

Despite making headlines for their sweet moment at the awards show, a source later told Us Weekly exclusively that there was “nothing romantic going on” between the two stars.

“They actually think it’s hysterical that fans are so obsessed with them getting back together,” the insider added in February.

Before seeing each on the awards show circuit, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star made an appearance at Aniston’s 2019 Christmas party. Following their 2005 split, the duo have seemingly moved into the friendship stage of their relationship.

“She has forgiven him for his past mistakes and what he put her through and is ‘over it,’” a source told Us in January. “She appreciates having his support, as she would with any close friend in her life, and she is there for him as well. They are friends and hang out when they can and that’s all there is to it.”

Aniston wed Justin Theroux in August 2015, 10 years after divorcing Pitt. The Leftovers actor and Friends alum called it quits in February 2018. Pitt, for his part, was married to Angelina Jolie for two years before splitting in September 2016. They share six children, Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.