A true friend! Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beloved figures in Hollywood — and even her fellow stars are on the Team Jen bandwagon.

The Friends alum took the industry by storm as Rachel Green in the classic ‘90s sitcom and scored a number of strong bonds with her fellow actors as her career continued to blossom. Her longtime Friends costars — Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt Leblanc and Matthew Perry — still rave about their connections with the Golden Globe winner to this day.

Aniston has been a rock for some of her closest pals through their biggest ups and downs. Cox admitted in a 2010 interview that she leaned on her former costar during her separation from David Arquette. The Just Go With It star could relate to Cox’s emotional state at that time having separated from Brad Pitt after five years of marriage in 2005.

“We just have fun, we laugh, we’re inseparable and it’s great,” the Cougar Town alum told Access Online at the time. “It’s funny, a lot of really close friends are kind of going through this right now or like Jennifer [who] has gone through it … yeah, Jennifer has been amazing for sure.”

The Murder Mystery actress is loyal in both her personal and professional lives, often teaming up with a handful of costars again and again, like Adam Sandler and Jason Bateman. Sandler first worked with Aniston in 2011 and told Us Weekly that he values the strength of their working relationship.

“Jennifer and I are great friends,” he shared in January 2020. “She works well without me. I’m just glad when she invites me for the ride!”

Even up-and-coming actors know that nothing compares to working alongside the Morning Show star. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who stars with Aniston in the Apple TV+ series, told Us exclusively that she admired her colleague for being a “very powerful woman” both on and off the set.

It’s no surprise that Aniston’s friends feel so special and loved when they’re around her. The actress prioritizes her friendships over everything else, revealing to the U.K.’s Red magazine in 2011 that her chosen family is all she needs to get by.

“Where would you be without friends? Where would you be without people to pick you up when you need lifting?” she said at the time. “There’s nothing like a really loyal, dependable, good friend. Nothing.”

Scroll down to see how the Dumplin’ star’s famous friends have showered her in praise over the years.