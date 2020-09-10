After years of drama, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were able to work toward a cordial coparenting relationship. But now, the former couple’s issues have started to ramp up again.

“Tensions have escalated between Brad and Angelina, with family therapy no longer taking place,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Ahead of their child custody trial, which is slated to begin in October, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars have been at odds over how much time they each get with Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. (At 19, their eldest, Maddox, has free rein to go with either parent, although multiple sources previously told Us that the Yonsei University student does not have a relationship with his father.)

“Brad wants 50/50 joint physical and legal custody of the kids. Angelina has been unagreeable to those terms,” the source tells Us. “[She] will only agree to talk about an agreement if the home base for the children isn’t Los Angeles. The younger kids are in school in Los Angeles, which Angelina has always been opposed to. They are very smart and are eager to attend school in person [amid the COVID-19 pandemic].”

Pitt, 56, drove fans wild in June when he was photographed leaving Jolie’s house after spending several hours with their kids. The following month, an insider exclusively told Us, “Brad and Angelina have continued to navigate a path forward for their children. There has been progress.”

However, in August, the Maleficent star, 45, made waves when she requested to disqualify Judge John W. Ouderkirk from her and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor’s upcoming trial. Jolie claimed in court documents obtained by Us that Ouderkirk, who officiated her 2014 wedding to Pitt, “failed to disclose” that he has a professional relationship with one of the Fight Club star’s attorneys, Lance Stephen Spiegel.

In response, Pitt’s legal team slammed Jolie’s “belated” and “thinly veiled attempt” at delaying the trial, accusing her of “bad faith and desperation” and depriving the kids of “a final resolution” in the case.

In the midst of the back-and-forth, news broke that the Ad Astra star — who, along with Jolie, was declared legally single in April 2019 — is dating German model Nicole Poturalski. The new couple, who were first seen together in November 2019, took a trip to France in late August and spent time at Château Miraval, the estate that Pitt and the Girl, Interrupted star bought in 2008.

“Brad thinks Nicole is beautiful and kind,” a source recently told Us. “He has absolutely no plans nor any desire to ever get married again. Brad doesn’t want a girlfriend that he’s with every day.”