Brad Pitt and Son Maddox’s Relationship ‘Continues to Be Nonexistent’

Still estranged. Brad Pitt doesn’t currently have a relationship with his eldest son, Maddox.

“That relationship continues to be nonexistent,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, adding that the actor, 56, doesn’t see the 18-year-old, nor does he speak with his 16-year-old son, Pax.

In October 2019, another insider told Us that the Oscar winner considers his falling out with the Yonsei University student a “tremendous loss.” The source added that Maddox “hasn’t been receptive.”

At the time, the Ad Astra star was optimistic about his chances to remedy his relationship with his and Angelina Jolie’s son Pax. “With Maddox overseas [for college], Brad is also hopeful that Pax will also be interested in reconnecting without the influence of his older brother,” the insider explained.

Pitt and Maddox have had a strained relationship since an alleged altercation during a private jet flight to Los Angeles in 2016. The Golden Globe winner was subsequently cleared of wrongdoing.

The former couple, who also share Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12, split in 2016. Last month, Jolie said she divorced her Mr. and Mrs. Smith costar for the sake of their children.

“I separated for the well-being of my family,” the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star told Vogue at the time. “It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds.”

The Los Angeles native went on to call them “six very brave, very strong young people.”

She and Pitt started dating in 2005 after Jolie had already become the mother of Maddox and Zahara. The Fury star went on to adopt his then-girlfriend’s kids and legally change their last names to Jolie-Pitt. After welcoming four more children, they tied the knot in 2014 in France.

With reporting by Jen Heger