Angelina Jolie’s top priority is her children despite her ongoing divorce and custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Her interests are the same as they always have been, which is to protect the kids and the health of the family,” says the source. “In the end, she is going to do what’s best for the children as she has done all along.”

Since August, the former pair — who share Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — have been at war over the private judge handling their custody case, whom the actress, 45, claims is too close to Pitt’s attorneys.

“She only wants peace and what’s fair” for the sake of the children, a source previously told Us. “She is a very protective parent. Everything she’s done is for the health of the family.”

The actor, however, has not been happy with his ex’s latest tactics in the latest court proceedings. “Brad says Angelina has gone way too far this time,” another source previously said. “He’s left with no other option but to dig in and fight back — hard.”

But on the bright side — for him, at least — the Ad Astra star, 56, has new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski to lean on. The duo were spotted together in France on Wednesday, August 26 and have since spent time at Château Miraval, the French estate and vineyard he owns with Jolie.

