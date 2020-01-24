Staying away from dating apps. Brad Pitt cleared up speculation that he has a Tinder account after joking about the platform during his Screen Actors Guild Awards speech.

“No, I’m not on it. … I’m not even sure how it works,” the Oscar winner, 56, admitted to Extra in an interview published on Thursday, January 23. “I just thought it was funny to say.”

Pitt made light of his love life while accepting his SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Sunday, January 19. “I’m going to add this to my Tinder profile,” he quipped, eliciting laughs from the audience.

The Fight Club star then joked about his research for the film. “Let’s be honest. It was a difficult part,” he said. “A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife.” His ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, whom he was married to from 2000 to 2005, was spotted laughing in the crowd.

Pitt and the Morning Show star, 50, reunited backstage at the event. He was also seen watching her acceptance speech for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, which she deemed “sweet.”

Photographer Emma McIntyre, who captured the viral reunion, recounted the details of the exchange. “I saw Brad coming down the hallway and sensed that there would be a photo-worthy moment. He called out ‘Aniston!’ and she turned around and they embraced and congratulated each other,” she told Us Weekly. “It was a moment of two accomplished people at the top of their game acknowledging each other’s successes and genuinely seeming happy to see one another. The moment was really touching and you could sense the respect between two people who’ve known each other 20-plus years and are both outstanding in their field.”

Meanwhile, Pitt reacted to the fervor surrounding their interaction, noting that he had not read the headlines. “I don’t know,” he confessed to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, January 22. “I’m blissfully naïve and I’m gonna stay that way.”

Amid his awards season run, the Ocean’s Eleven actor got real about being under intense scrutiny. He shared during an episode of Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast earlier this month that the attention stems from “my disaster of a personal life, probably, most likely.”