Brad Pitt Blushes as Jennifer Aniston Calls Him Cute During Table Read

Reunited and it feels so good! Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reignited the old spark between them during a live virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

The former couple participated in the unrehearsed event on Thursday, September 17, as part of Dane Cook‘s charity read, Feelin’ A-Live. The event raised money for the emergency relief nonprofit CORE, which was founded by Sean Penn, and REFORM Alliance, which is centered around criminal justice reform. Jimmy Kimmel, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts and Penn, 60, also rounded out the A-list cast.

Pitt, 56, played Brad Hamilton, who was originally portrayed by Judge Reinhold in the 1982 film. Aniston, 51, played Brad’s crush Linda Barrett, who was played by Phoebe Cates in the movie.

The pair recreated the famous dream sequence where Brad envisions Linda seducing him as she climbs out of the pool at his house.

“Hi, Brad,” Aniston said to Pitt while in character. “You know how cute I always thought you were. I think you’re so sexy. Will you come to me?”

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor blushed during the scene, which ended after Linda finds Brad in a compromising position in the bathroom.

“Doesn’t anybody f– knock anymore?” Pitt as Brad said.

Fans couldn’t stop swooning over the steamy interaction on social media. “Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are singlehandedly saving 2020 for me,” one fan tweeted. Another person joked, “This will definitely stop everyone obsessing over Brad and Jen reunions. #FastTimesLive.”

The table read was the first time the duo have publicly reunited since photos of Aniston and Pitt embracing backstage at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards circulated in January. Although the twosome looked cozy, a source told Us Weekly in February that there was “nothing romantic going on” between the exes.

The source added, “They actually think it’s hysterical that fans are so obsessed with them getting back together.”

Aniston and Pitt were married from 2000 to 2005. The Friends alum later wed Justin Theroux in August 2015 before they split in February 2018. Pitt, for his part, tied the knot with Angelina Jolie in August 2014, but they separated in September 2016. The pair share six children, Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. The Fight Club star has since moved on with girlfriend Nicole Poturalski.