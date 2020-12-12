‘The Holiday’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Spontaneous travel, Christmas cheer, dueling love stories — The Holiday has it all! Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet were already majorly famous before they starred in the 2006 film, but it is still one of their most beloved projects (for good reason).

The Nancy Meyers-directed movie follows two unlucky-in-love women who trade houses for the holiday season. Of course, romance ensues for Amanda (Diaz) and Iris (Winslet) in the form of Graham (Jude Law) and Miles (Jack Black), respectively.

While the romantic comedy stayed on fans’ minds for years to come and became a staple many rewatch every time Christmas rolls around, Black hilariously forgot about its very existence in December 2019.

“My favorite holiday film — it’s got to be Elf,” the actor told Variety at the time. “Jon Favreau — I don’t know if I’m saying it right — and Will Ferrell just knocking it out of the park.”

The interviewer then teased Black about his selection: “You could have said your own movie.”

The Jumanji: The Next Level star looked confused before admitting defeat. “Do I have a Christmas movie? Which one is mine?” he asked. “Oh, The Holiday! Obviously, The Holiday! Nancy Meyers — genius.”

“Holiday” is literally in the title, but who could blame him for the temporary lapse? 2006 was a while ago.

Black has been so busy since The Holiday that he can’t even remember starring in it, but Diaz, on the other hand, took a step back from the business. “I am actually retired,” she confirmed in an Entertainment Weekly interview published in March 2018.

The Charlie’s Angels star elaborated on her decision in August 2019. “I started [experiencing fame] when I was 22, so 25 years ago — that’s a long time,” she told InStyle. “The way I look at it is that I’ve given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world. If I decide to. I don’t miss performing.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see what the stars of The Holiday have been up to!