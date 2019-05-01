Single no more! Jude Law married longtime girlfriend Phillipa Coan in a low-key ceremony in central London on Tuesday, April 30, after four years of dating.

The newly minted husband and wife were spotted outside the Old Marylebone Town Hall ahead of their civil ceremony, and appeared to beam with happiness in photos obtained by The Sun. The 32-year-old psychologist stunned in an off-white mini-dress which she paired with a matching fascinator and blush pink heels. In one hand, she held tight to a colorful bouquet of flowers, while the other clutched the hand of her love.

The 46-year-old Captain Marvel star, for his part, rocked a navy blue, velvet suit for the occasion with a boutonnière pinned to his lapel. Law paired his ensemble with a top hat, sunglasses and a dark wedding band on his left ring finger.

Law and Coan sparked engagement speculation in February after the Sun reported they had taken the next step in their relationship. Days later, Coan was seen sporting a diamond ring during an outing in North London.

That same month, the Holiday actor briefly gushed about Coan while he was promoting his superhero flick. “I would tell my partner, but she doesn’t know what I’m talking about,” Law told Extra about sharing secrets about the film. “She’s never seen a Marvel movie. She’s a doctor.”

Prior to his relationship with Coan, Law was married to ex-wife Sadie Frost from 1997 to 2003. The two share three kids: sons Rafferty, 22, and Rudy, 16, and 18-year-old daughter Iris. Law is also father of daughter Sophia, 9, whom he shares with ex Samantha Burke, and 4-year-old daughter Ada, with ex Catherine Harding.

Law was previously engaged to Sienna Miller in 2004, but the two split in November 2006. The Sherlock Holmes star and the Burnt actress, 37, rekindled their romance in 2009, but ultimately ended things in 2011.

