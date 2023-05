OMG

Did Becky G Hint Engagement to Sebastian Is Over During Her Coachella Set?

Making a musical statement? During Becky G’s Friday, April 14, performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, she seemingly addressed her supposed relationship drama with fiancé Sebastian Lletget. “Sometimes things don’t go the way you plan, I’ll just say that,” the Power Rangers star, 26, told concertgoers on Friday, per social media footage. “But sometimes, […]