Glastonbury Festival 2024 has arrived and so have the celebs!

The five-day festival, which takes place at Worthy Farm, Pilton in Glastonbury, England, from Wednesday, June 26, until Sunday, June 30, brought out the stars and their style – and not just on stage.

Festival regulars like Cara Delevingne and Sienna Miller were sure to attend the annual music festival to watch the A-list roster of performers, which includes Coldplay, SZA and Dua Lipa. After rocking the stage on Friday night, Dua even stuck around on Saturday to enjoy Glastonbury as an audience member with boyfriend Callum Turner.

Scroll down to see what stars like Dua Lipa, Stormzy, Florence Pugh and more wore at Glastonbury: