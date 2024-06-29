Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Cara Delevingne, Anya Taylor-Joy and More Stars Attend Glastonbury 2024: See Their Festival Fashion

By
Glastonbury Festival 2024 Stormzy and Maya Jama
8
Sienna Miller, Cara Delevingne and Anya Taylor-JoyGetty Images (2)

Glastonbury Festival 2024 has arrived and so have the celebs!

The five-day festival, which takes place at Worthy Farm, Pilton in Glastonbury, England, from Wednesday, June 26, until Sunday, June 30, brought out the stars and their style – and not just on stage.

Zesica Tiered Midi Dress Amazon

Deal of the Day

Enjoy 55% off This Best-Selling Flowy Summer Dress! View Deal

Festival regulars like Cara Delevingne and Sienna Miller were sure to attend the annual music festival to watch the A-list roster of performers, which includes Coldplay, SZA and Dua Lipa. After rocking the stage on Friday night, Dua even stuck around on Saturday to enjoy Glastonbury as an audience member with boyfriend Callum Turner.

Scroll down to see what stars like Dua Lipa, Stormzy, Florence Pugh and more wore at Glastonbury:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Alexa Chung

Anya Taylor-Joy
1425325728cara delevingne 206

Cara Delevingne
Met Gala Best Beauty Gallery

Dua Lipa
Florence Pugh Update

Florence Pugh
1251208089sienna_miller_290x206

Sienna Miller

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!