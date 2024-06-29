Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Sweetly Hold Hands During Date at U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival

By
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Sweetly Hold Hands During Date at UKs Glastonbury Festival
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Samir Hussein/WireImage

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are festival cuties at the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival.

Lipa, 28, and Turner, 34, stepped out on the fourth day of the British music festival on Saturday, June 29, where they were seen holding hands on the fairgrounds. Turner was dressed casually in a gray T-shirt and black sunglasses with matching sunglasses, while Lipa stunned in a black leather skirt with coordinating boots and a white crop top. The pop star adorably gazed at the Masters of Air actor on their stroll.

One day earlier on Friday, June 28, Lipa headlined Glastonbury on its Worthy Farm mainstage.

“That’s always been my barometer for any music I’ve ever made that has gone on any album, ‘What is this going to sound like at Glastonbury?’” Lipa told the Radio Times earlier this month. “Because that is the pinnacle for me.”

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa

Related: Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s Relationship Timeline

According to Lipa, she was first asked to take the stage at Glastonbury in November 2022.

“I’m very good at keeping secrets, and it’s also been the best secret, so I’ve kept it very happily,” she quipped to Radio Times. “I just got the email, ‘You’ve been offered to headline Glasto on Friday night.’ For ages, I was just a complete puddle, like, jet lag delusion in the moment.”

She continued, “That was at the end of my Future Nostalgia tour, and then I was still writing my new record, so I had in the back of my mind, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to be performing some of these songs at Glastonbury!’”

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Sweetly Hold Hands During Date at UKs Glastonbury Festival
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Samir Hussein/WireImage

Lipa released her album Radical Optimism in May featuring lead single “Training Season,” a track that presumably manifested her romance with Turner.

“I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to write down what I want,’” Lipa told Elle last month of her songwriting process. “The power of manifestation and writing things into existence with the power of words. When you know your worth, you know what you want and what you don’t want.”

Dua Lipas Dating History Includes A Listers and Famous Siblings From Callum Turner to Anwar Hadid

Related: Dua Lipa's Dating History: A-Listers, Models and More

She added at the time, “I was talking about this with one of my dancers today because she was going through a breakup — when I was single, I didn’t wish it away. You learn so much about yourself, you know, whether it’s going on a date or spending that time alone. In the silence, you figure out who you really are. In the grand scheme of things, I was doing research.”

Lipa has been linked to Turner since January.

Zesica Tiered Midi Dress Amazon

Deal of the Day

Enjoy 55% off This Best-Selling Flowy Summer Dress! View Deal

Which Celeb Couple Do You Hope to See Get Engaged Next?

“Callum is really the first serious relationship she’s had in the past few years,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March of Lipa. “Dua and Callum spend almost all their time together and are nearly inseparable.”

According to the insider, Lipa and Turner are “very serious about one another” and have already introduced their families to one another.

Lipa last seriously dated Anwar Hadid before they broke up in 2021.

In this article

Met Gala Best Beauty Gallery

Dua Lipa

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!