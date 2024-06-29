Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are festival cuties at the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival.

Lipa, 28, and Turner, 34, stepped out on the fourth day of the British music festival on Saturday, June 29, where they were seen holding hands on the fairgrounds. Turner was dressed casually in a gray T-shirt and black sunglasses with matching sunglasses, while Lipa stunned in a black leather skirt with coordinating boots and a white crop top. The pop star adorably gazed at the Masters of Air actor on their stroll.

One day earlier on Friday, June 28, Lipa headlined Glastonbury on its Worthy Farm mainstage.

“That’s always been my barometer for any music I’ve ever made that has gone on any album, ‘What is this going to sound like at Glastonbury?’” Lipa told the Radio Times earlier this month. “Because that is the pinnacle for me.”

According to Lipa, she was first asked to take the stage at Glastonbury in November 2022.

“I’m very good at keeping secrets, and it’s also been the best secret, so I’ve kept it very happily,” she quipped to Radio Times. “I just got the email, ‘You’ve been offered to headline Glasto on Friday night.’ For ages, I was just a complete puddle, like, jet lag delusion in the moment.”

She continued, “That was at the end of my Future Nostalgia tour, and then I was still writing my new record, so I had in the back of my mind, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to be performing some of these songs at Glastonbury!’”

Lipa released her album Radical Optimism in May featuring lead single “Training Season,” a track that presumably manifested her romance with Turner.

“I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to write down what I want,’” Lipa told Elle last month of her songwriting process. “The power of manifestation and writing things into existence with the power of words. When you know your worth, you know what you want and what you don’t want.”

She added at the time, “I was talking about this with one of my dancers today because she was going through a breakup — when I was single, I didn’t wish it away. You learn so much about yourself, you know, whether it’s going on a date or spending that time alone. In the silence, you figure out who you really are. In the grand scheme of things, I was doing research.”

Lipa has been linked to Turner since January.

“Callum is really the first serious relationship she’s had in the past few years,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March of Lipa. “Dua and Callum spend almost all their time together and are nearly inseparable.”

According to the insider, Lipa and Turner are “very serious about one another” and have already introduced their families to one another.

Lipa last seriously dated Anwar Hadid before they broke up in 2021.