Training season is over for Dua Lipa now that she’s with Callum Turner.

The singer first sparked romance rumors with the British actor in January 2024, when they were spotted cozying up at the Masters of the Air premiere party. However, Turner played coy about their connection, telling photographers “no comment” when asked about his relationship status.

“They’ve only been dating for a little while,” a source told Us that month, confirming that Turner and Lipa were romantically involved. The insider said the couple have “an amazing connection” and “the chemistry is there.”

Turner “makes Dua happy and she’s excited to see where things go,” the source continued. “It’s too soon to see if there’s any long-term potential between Dua and Callum, they’re definitely into each other.”

The insider went on to say that Lipa and Turner’s “mutual friends” are totally onboard with this budding romance.

While neither Lipa nor Turner has offered any details on their relationship, the couple have no issue packing on the PDA in public. On multiple occasions — and during one dreamy vacation to Mexico — photographers have spotted the duo walking with their arms wrapped around each other.

Keep scrolling to see Lipa and Turner’s complete relationship timeline:

January 2024

Things between Lipa and Turner started heating up when they were first spotted together after the Masters of the Air premiere, and Us confirmed the two were dating.

Later that month, Turner was asked if he would be attending the 2024 Grammy Awards, alluding to his relationship. “No, I’m not a musician,” he told Entertainment Tonight, staying tight-lipped about the romance.

February 2024

The couple appeared to take their relationship to the next level when Lipa met Turner’s mom, Rosemary Turner, on February 15, during his birthday celebration. Lipa had a giant smile as she hugged her man’s mom, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail at the time.

While Lipa and Turner did not attend the Grammy Awards together, they did make a semi-public debut during the BAFTAs later that month. The couple initially attended the February 19 awards show separately. However, they were photographed holding hands during an afterparty in London later that night.

March 2024

Lipa and Turner took things to the next level when they headed to Mexico for a vacation together. They could be seen with their arms wrapped around each other while walking around, according to photos shared on social media.

The singer and actor quickly jetted off to another country after the Mexico getaway and were seen on a date in Paris on March 25.