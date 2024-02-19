Dua Lipa and Callum Turner displayed some PDA following the 2024 British Academy Film Awards in London.

The “Dance the Night” singer, 28, and the actor, 34, held hands as they arrived at British Vogue and Tiffany & Co.’s annual Fashion & Film party at Annabel’s nightclub on Sunday, February 18.

Lipa wore a black Valentino gown, mingling with Turner and a star-studded crowd that included Kate Beckinsale, Emily Blunt and Claire Foy, among others.

Earlier in the evening, the couple arrived separately for the ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall.

Related: Dua Lipa's Dating History: A-Listers, Models and More One kiss is all it takes to fall in love with Dua Lipa — just ask her exes. The singer is currently making headlines for her relationship with actor Callum Turner, but Lipa has been romantically linked to a few notable names throughout her career. Us Weekly confirmed in January 2024 that Lipa and Turner […]

Lipa — who attended the event as a presenter — turned heads in a red Valentino cape dress with Tiffany & Co. jewelry while walking the red carpet. Turner donned a black double-breasted Burberry suit with a white shirt and black tie.

Days before the awards show, the “Houdini” singer spent time with Turner’s mom, Rosemary Turner, on Thursday, February 15, while celebrating his birthday. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Lipa was all smiles as she embraced Rosemary.

Us Weekly confirmed in January that Lipa and Callum are dating.

“They’ve only been dating for a little while,” an insider told Us, adding that the pair have “an amazing connection” and “the chemistry is there.”

Related: How Do You Know Boys in the Boat's Callum Turner? His Most Notable Roles Callum Turner is the internet’s latest boyfriend — even though he’s admittedly not the biggest social media user. “It’s just because I’m already addicted to my phone enough. It’s a simple question with a very simple answer … and that’s the truth,” Turner explained in a 2018 interview about his online absence. “If I had […]

The Boys in the Boat actor “makes Dua happy and she’s excited to see where things go,” the source said. “It’s too soon to see if there’s any long-term potential between Dua and Callum, they’re definitely into each other.”

Lipa and Callum “have some mutual friends in common who think they make a great couple,” the insider added.

The twosome sparked romance rumors after they were spotted together at his Masters of the Air premiere in Los Angeles in January. Since then, the pair have been spotted at various Hollywood parties together, but they’ve remained relatively tight-lipped about their status.

Related: Unlikely Celebrity Couples Over the Years They dated?! From Tom Cruise and Cher to Taylor Kinney and Lady Gaga, some celebrity couples don't always make sense to the untrained eye. Check out these unexpected celebrity romances.

Ahead of the 2024 Grammys, which took place on February 4, Callum played coy about whether he’d be there to support Lipa. (Along with performing a medley of her biggest hits, Lipa was nominated for Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media for Barbie’s “Dance the Night.”)

When asked by Entertainment Tonight last month whether he’d be making an appearance at the awards show, Callum replied, “No, I’m not a musician.”

Lipa previously dated Anwar Hadid from 2019 to 2021. She was linked to Trevor Noah one year later, but Us confirmed in October 2022 that they were “just friends.”

Lipa was later smitten with director Romain Gavras, making their red carpet debut as a couple in May 2023 for the Cannes premiere of Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers).