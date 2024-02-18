Dua Lipa and Callum Turner both stepped out at the 2024 British Academy Film Awards — but not together.

Ahead of the ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday, February 18, Lipa, 28, wowed in a red Valentino cape dress with Tiffany & Co. jewelry while walking the red carpet. Turner, 34, rocked a black double-breasted Burberry suit with a white shirt and black tie. Lipa attended the star-studded event as a presenter, while Turner was there as a guest.

The “Houdini” singer spent time with Turner’s mom, Rosemary Turner, on Thursday, February 15, while ringing in the actor’s birthday. In a photo of the exchange obtained by the Daily Mail, Lipa was all smiles as she embraced Rosemary.

Us Weekly confirmed in January that Lipa and Callum were dating.

“They’ve only been dating for a little while,” an insider told Us, adding that the pair have “an amazing connection” and “the chemistry is there.”

The Boys in the Boat actor “makes Dua happy and she’s excited to see where things go,” the source said. “It’s too soon to see if there’s any long-term potential between Dua and Callum, they’re definitely into each other.”

Lipa and Callum “have some mutual friends in common who think they make a great couple,” the insider noted.

The “Levitating” singer sparked romance rumors with Callum after they were spotted getting cozy at his Masters of the Air premiere in Los Angeles in January. Since their initial spotting, the pair have been seen attending various Hollywood parties together and enjoying romantic outings such as intimate dinners.

Lipa and Callum have remained tight-lipped about their connection. Ahead of the 2024 Grammys, Callum played coy about whether he’d be there to support Lipa.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight whether he’d be making an appearance at the awards show, he replied in January, “No, I’m not a musician.”

After the outlet reminded him that he’d been seen “dancing the night away with a certain Grammy Award winner,” referring to Lipa, he teased, “I don’t know about that.”

Before her whirlwind romance with the actor, Lipa was in a relationship with Anwar Hadid from 2019 to 2021. She was rumored to have moved on with Trevor Noah one year later, but Us confirmed in October 2022 they were “just friends.”

She was later linked to director Romain Gavras, making their red carpet debut as a couple in May 2023 for the Cannes premiere of Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers).