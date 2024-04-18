Dua Lipa was ready to find true love when she wrote “Training Season” ­— which seemingly led to her relationship with Callum Turner.

“I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to write down what I want,’” Lipa, 28, told Elle in an interview published on Thursday, April 18, discussing the song. “The power of manifestation and writing things into existence with the power of words. When you know your worth, you know what you want and what you don’t want.”

The interview revealed that the track was written in November 2022, — one year after her December 2021 split from Anwar Hadid and subsequently one year before sparking romance rumors with Turner, 34.

“As long as everyone knows where they stand, then you’re good,” Lipa shared during the same Elle interview, seemingly referencing her past and current relationships.

Related: Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s Relationship Timeline Training season is over for Dua Lipa now that she’s with Callum Turner. The singer first sparked romance rumors with the British actor in January 2024, when they were spotted cozying up at the Masters of the Air premiere party. However, Turner played coy about their connection, telling photographers “no comment” when asked about his […]

“I was talking about this with one of my dancers today, because she was going through a breakup — when I was single, I didn’t wish it away,” Lipa continued. “You learn so much about yourself, you know, whether it’s going on a date or spending that time alone. In the silence, you figure out who you really are. In the grand scheme of things, I was doing research.”

It seems that “research” turned out amazing in the end as things between Lipa and Turner are “very serious,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively late last month, revealing that “they’ve met each other’s families.”

“Callum is really the first serious relationship she’s had in the past few years,” the insider shared, noting that Lipa has “casually dated a few people here and there” but no one stuck — until now.

The source added: “Dua and Callum spend almost all their time together and are nearly inseparable.”

Related: Dua Lipa's Dating History: A-Listers, Models and More One kiss is all it takes to fall in love with Dua Lipa — just ask her exes. The singer is currently making headlines for her relationship with actor Callum Turner, but Lipa has been romantically linked to a few notable names throughout her career. Us Weekly confirmed in January 2024 that Lipa and Turner […]

A separate source confirmed to Us in January that Lipa and Turner had been “dating for a little while,” and have “an amazing connection.” They were spotted out for the first time together that month when Lipa was spotted with Turner at an afterparty to celebrate the premiere of his show Masters of the Air.

Which Celeb Couple Do You Hope to See Get Engaged Next?

Since then, the couple has been photographed on various vacations, including to Mexico and Paris.

While both of them have danced around their actual relationship, Turner has revealed his favorite one of Lipa’s songs.

“’Houdini.’ It just keeps getting better,” the actor said during an interview with Vanity Fair late last month, referring to the debut single from Lipa’s forthcoming album Radical Optimism, set to be released next month.