Callum Turner is one of his girlfriend Dua Lipa’s biggest fans.

The actor, 34, made a rare comment about his and Lipa’s relationship in an interview with Vanity Fair published on Thursday, March 28, revealing which of the Grammy winner’s songs is his favorite.

“’Houdini.’ It just keeps getting better,” he said.

“Houdini” is one of two singles Lipa, 28, released ahead of her upcoming third studio album, Radical Optimism. The album’s second single, “Training Season,” came out last month.

Lipa performed the hit songs at the 2024 Grammys with a mashup performance of “Training Season” and “Houdini.” Her Barbie movie track, “Dance the Night,” was up for Best Song Written For Visual Media and Song of the Year at the February 4 ceremony.

Before she took the stage in a black sheer bodysuit and leather corset, Lipa rocked the red carpet in a silver sequin dress with a plunging neckline. In addition to her bold red hair, she completed the look with a Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace and a chrome ring.

Ahead of the awards show, Turner shut down speculation that he would join the “Levitating” singer at the ceremony. “No, I’m not a musician,” he told Entertainment Tonight in January.

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the pair’s relationship in January after they sparked romance rumors by getting cozy at a premiere party for Turner’s Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air. “They’ve only been dating for a little while,” a source exclusively told Us at the time, adding that they have “an amazing connection” and “the chemistry is there.”

They walked the BAFTAs red carpet separately last month before joining each other at British Vogues and Tiffany & Co.’s BAFTAs afterparty. Turner complemented Lipa’s black lace gown with a feathered bottom at the afterparty by sporting a classic black tux and tie with a white dress shirt.

They coordinated outfits again earlier this week by wearing matching leather jackets while traveling at St. Pancras Station in London on Tuesday, March 26. That same day, another source told Us that Turner and Lipa’s relationship has been progressing quickly.

“Callum is really the first serious relationship she’s had in the past few years,” the insider revealed, noting that Lipa “casually dated a few people here and there” after she and ex Anwar Hadid called it quits after two years of dating in December 2021.

“Dua and Callum spend almost all their time together and are nearly inseparable,” the source told Us. “[They] travel together [and] they’ve met each other’s families. They’re very serious about one another.”

The insider went on to share that Lipa it “means everything” to Lipa that her family has given Turner their “blessing” because she is “very close” with them.