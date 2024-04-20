While playing her second weekend at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Suki Waterhouse shared a little advice for concertgoers.

“Just trust all the hot, good-looking people you meet at Coachella, and trust good-looking boys,” Waterhouse, 32, said on Friday, April 19, before launching into her song “Good Looking.” Many fans believer the viral hit is about her longtime boyfriend, Robert Pattinson.

The Daisy Jones and The Six star and Pattinson have been together since at least 2018 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl, earlier this year. Coachella marked Waterhouse’s first performance since giving birth, and she used the event to subtly announce the sex of their child.

“I don’t know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently; some pretty big events have been going down,” Waterhouse quipped during her April 12 Coachella set. “I love amazing ladies and I’ve been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life.”

Between weekends at the iconic music festival, Waterhouse gave fans an inside look at her baby bag on Thursday, April 18, revealing that she loves to capture her little bundle of joy on both her camcorder and phone.

“I bought a video camera when my baby was born and I’ve just been trying to film everyone that she meets and do, like, little interviews and try and have a little video at the end of the year,” Waterhouse shared in the Instagram video, which was a paid partnership with Tommeee Tippee. “It’s also just for me to just lie in bed and watch this footage and just cry at event seeing her a couple of weeks ago because everything’s making me cry now!”

When she pulled out her phone, she added, “I’m just taking pictures of her all day long. Every day. Every hour. Every minute. I’ve never had more pictures of a baby in my life — well, of course I haven’t ’cause I’ve never had a baby before this.”

Waterhouse announced her pregnancy at Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City in November 2023. “I thought I’d wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” she told the audience at the time. “I’m not sure if it’s working.”

In March, news broke that Waterhouse had given birth to her and Pattinson’s first child after the couple — who have been dating since 2018 — were spotted walking around Los Angeles as he pushed a baby stroller in photos published by the Daily Mail.

“Rob has seen a whole other side of Suki since becoming a mother,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “He has so much respect for Suki and she’s adjusted to motherhood like a total natural.”

Since moving in together last year, the pair have experienced “so many changes,” but they have “all been so positive,” according to the insider.

Pattinson, 37, and Waterhouse “couldn’t be happier,” the source revealed, noting that only “a few of their close family members [had] come to see the baby,” which they preferred because they were “enjoying their privacy” as they adjusted to their “new normal.”

In the future, the duo plan to get married after sparking engagement rumors in December 2023. “They can’t wait for the next chapter when they make things official and tie the knot,” the insider told Us.

Earlier this month, Waterhouse introduced their baby — whose name is still unknown — via Instagram. “Welcome to the world angel ❤️,” she captioned an April 4 photo of herself cradling the little one in her arms.

Waterhouse later offered an unfiltered perspective on her postpartum experience while showing off her post-baby body. “The fourth trimester has been… humbling!” she wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 8. “The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones!”

She added: “I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period.”