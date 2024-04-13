Suki Waterhouse is already a proud girl mom, publicly revealing the sex of her newborn baby while performing at the 2024 Coachella Music and Arts Festival.

“I don’t know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently; some pretty big events have been going down,” Waterhouse, 32, quipped during her Friday, April 12, concert at the Indio, California, music festival, per social media footage.

She continued, “I love amazing ladies and I’ve been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life.” (Waterhouse’s “love of my life” shout-out was seemingly a nod to her boyfriend, Robert Pattinson, while “little amazing lady” likely refers to their daughter.)

Waterhouse returned from her maternity leave to perform at Coachella for the first time, where she stunned in a pair of white trousers, a sheer blouse and an oversized fur coat. In addition to singing her own songs during the festival set, Waterhouse also covered “Don’t Look Back in Anger” by Oasis.

Waterhouse’s Coachella appearance comes weeks after she became a mother. News broke in March that Waterhouse had given birth to her and Pattinson’s first baby and the Daisy Jones and the Six star publicly debuted the newborn via Instagram weeks later.

“Welcome to the world angel ❤️,” Waterhouse gushed via Instagram on April 4, sharing a photo of herself cradling her child.

Becoming parents has also strengthened Waterhouse’s bond with Pattinson, 37.

“Rob has seen a whole other side of Suki since becoming a mother,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “He has so much respect for Suki and she’s adjusted to motherhood like a total natural.”

According to the insider, Waterhouse and the Batman star “couldn’t be happier” to have expanded their family.

Pattinson and Waterhouse, who have been dating since July 2018, announced her pregnancy in November 2023 when she performed at Mexico City’s Corona Capital Music Festival.

“I thought I’d wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” Waterhouse joked at the time, gesturing to her baby bump. “I’m not sure if it’s working.”

Since giving birth, Waterhouse has also learned to embrace her postpartum body and give herself “grace.”

“The fourth trimester has been… humbling!” she wrote via Instagram earlier this month. “The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones! I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period 💕.”