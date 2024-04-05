Suki Waterhouse has debuted the first glimpse at her and partner Robert Pattinson’s first baby.

“Welcome to the world angel ❤️,” Waterhouse, 32, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, April 4, sharing the first photo of the newborn.

In a Polaroid snap, the Daisy Jones & The Six star wore a cozy gray cardigan as she held her baby with one hand covering its head. The little one was swaddled in a heart-printed blanket.

Several of Waterhouse’s celebrity friends and costars flooded her Instagram comments, sharing their well-wishes.

“Congratulations love! So happy for you both!🥰,” Paris Hilton, who welcomed baby No. 2 via surrogate in late 2023, replied.

Halsey, meanwhile, referred to Waterhouse as a “rockstar mom” in their own Instagram comment.

News broke late last month that Waterhouse and Pattinson, 37, had officially become parents after they were spotted pushing a stroller on a low-key walk.

“Rob has seen a whole other side of Suki since becoming a mother,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “He has so much respect for Suki and she’s adjusted to motherhood like a total natural.”

According to the insider, Waterhouse and the Twilight star “couldn’t be happier” since the infant was born and the pair are already adjusting to their “new normal” as a family of three.

Pattinson and Waterhouse have been dating since July 2018, often keeping their relationship under wraps.

“Do I have to [talk about her]? If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” Pattinson previously said during an April 2019 conversation with The Sunday Times. “I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

The pair, who only made their red carpet debut in 2022, announced one year later that they were expecting baby No. 1. Waterhouse had confirmed her pregnancy in the middle of her set at Mexico City’s Corona Capital Music Festival in November 2023.

“I thought I’d wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” Waterhouse quipped at the time, gesturing to her baby bump. “I’m not sure if it’s working.”

Since welcoming their first child, Waterhouse and Pattinson are looking forward to their next milestones as a couple. “They can’t wait for the next chapter when they make things official and tie the knot,” the insider added last month.