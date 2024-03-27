Robert Pattinson is in awe of Suki Waterhouse’s maternal instincts after the couple welcomed their first baby earlier this year.

“Rob has seen a whole other side of Suki since becoming a mother,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He has so much respect for Suki and she’s adjusted to motherhood like a total natural.”

Pattinson, 37, and Waterhouse, 32, have experienced “so many changes” since moving in together last year, the insider says, noting the moments have “all been so positive.”

News broke on Tuesday, March 26, that the couple’s first child had arrived after Waterhouse and Pattinson were photographed pushing a baby stroller out in Los Angeles.

“They couldn’t be happier,” the source tells Us, adding that only “a few of their close family members have come to see the baby” so far, which is OK by the Batman actor and his partner.

As the couple continue to learn the ropes of parenting, “They’re enjoying their privacy” and adjusting to their “new normal,” the insider adds.

Once the dust settles, the source tells Us, Pattinson and Waterhouse intend to get married. “They can’t wait for the next chapter when they make things official and tie the knot,” the insider says.

Ahead of their pregnancy reveal last year, a source exclusively told Us that the duo had “definitely discussed getting married” but weren’t putting “pressure” on themselves.

“What they have is the real deal, and they wouldn’t want to force anything when their relationship is going so well,” the insider said in October 2023, pointing out that although they had been “dating for a number of years” they “only recently moved in together.”

The following month, Waterhouse announced that she was pregnant with her and Pattinson’s first baby while performing at the Corona Capital 2023 Music Festival in Mexico City.

“Rob and Suki really hid this pregnancy well from friends before they were ready to reveal the happy news,” a source told Us in November 2023, explaining that the Daisy Jones and the Six actress and Pattinson “decided” together that “it was finally the right time to expand their family.”

Pattinson and Waterhouse were first linked in summer 2018, after knowing each other for years. It wasn’t until December 2022 that the twosome made their red carpet appearance together at the Dior pre-fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt.

Their relationship was once again the topic of conversation when they attended the 2023 Met Gala together in May 2023. They were photographed packing on the PDA and cuddling up as they walked the red carpet.

Since welcoming their baby, the couple have remained under the radar. However, that will change next month when Waterhouse takes the stage at Coachella in Indio, California. She is set to perform during the back-to-back weekend festival on April 12 and April 19.

With reporting by Sarah Jones