Suki Waterhouse is giving fans a glimpse into her postpartum journey after welcoming her first child with fiancé Robert Pattinson.

“The fourth trimester has been… humbling!” Waterhouse, 32, captioned an Instagram slideshow of mirror selfies on Monday, April 8. “The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones!”

In the pics, Waterhouse showed off her postpartum body in a white bra and gray underwear by the motherhood brand Frida Mom, over which she wore a gray cardigan. “I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period 💕,” she added.

Days before discussing her post-birth experience, Waterhouse shared the first look at her and Pattinson’s child. “Welcome to the world angel ❤️,” she captioned a Thursday, April 4, Instagram pic of herself holding the newborn, whose name and sex have yet to be revealed.

Last month, news broke that Waterhouse and Pattinson, 37, had become parents after they were spotted walking with a baby carriage in Los Angeles. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Pattinson sported a gray hoodie, a puffer jacket, shorts and sneakers while pushing around the baby, with Waterhouse donning a long black jacket and a baseball cap.

The couple has kept their romance low-key since they started dating in 2018. In November 2023, Waterhouse subtly announced her pregnancy while performing at the Corona Capital 2023 Music Festival in Mexico City.

“I thought I’d wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” she said on stage while sporting a shiny purple and green mini dress and gold boots. “I’m not sure it’s working.”

The model went on to show off her baby bump at several public events, including the British Fashion Awards in December 2023 and the Emmys in January. She also put her baby bump on full display in a cropped blouse and green sheer dress for a December 2023 Instagram laundry detergent ad.

Waterhouse will return to the stage a few weeks after giving birth as she is set to perform at Coachella in Indio, California, on April 12 and 19.

For now, the Daisy Jones & the Six star has been enjoying some quality time with Pattinson and their baby. “Rob has seen a whole other side of Suki since becoming a mother,” an insider told Us Weekly last month. “He has so much respect for Suki and she’s adjusted to motherhood like a total natural.”

The source went on to note that only “a few of their close family members have come to see the baby” so far and that the pair “can’t wait for the next chapter when they make things official and tie the knot.”