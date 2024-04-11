Your account
Suki Waterhouse Takes On the Cottagecore Aesthetic in Lacy Ensemble Ahead of Coachella

By
Suki Waterhouse. Courtesy of Suki Waterhouse/Instagram

Suki Waterhouse took the cottagecore aesthetic to the next level.

Waterhouse, 32, shared her take on the trend — which includes lacy ensembles, floral dresses and more looks inspired by the idealized vibe of cottages and farmhouses — via Instagram on Wednesday, April 10. Her outfit featured a green and white gingham button-up top finished with lace embellishments, a matching shirt and printed underwear. Waterhouse elevated her ensemble with white gloves from Chanel, pearl earrings and a sheer bandana tied around her crown.

Her glam included mint eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, a highlighted nose and peachy lips. She styled her bronde locks in a bouncy blowout.

Elsewhere in the social media post, Waterhouse seemingly gave fans a glimpse at costumes she’ll be wearing at Coachella. (Waterhouse is performing at the music festival on April 12 and April 19.) In one shot, she rocked a graphic white T-shirt, a black miniskirt and glittery gold cowgirl boots.

In a separate image, she sported a silky green robe featuring a lavender design. She teamed the garment with lilac eyeshadow and chunky rings.

Perhaps her most eccentric look in the slide featured a black strapless bra and dark bottoms. Waterhouse added just the right amount of glam to her getup with a pink coat equipped with feathers and a starry headband.

“My fun (& faded) out tonight coachella this weekend 🤪😍🤍,” Waterhouse captioned the post, referring to her two new songs, “My Fun” and “Faded,” off her untitled upcoming album.

Waterhouse has made many headlines lately. Last month, she welcomed her first baby with partner Robert Pattinson. She later opened up about her postpartum journey via Instagram on Tuesday, April 9.

“The fourth trimester has been… humbling!” she captioned a snap of her wearing a bralette and high-waisted underwear. “The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones! I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period.”

Suki Waterhouse

