Taylor Swift keeps up with the trends.

Swift, 34, was seen rocking the viral Halara pleated skort at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 13. The piece — which has been trending on TikTok and retails for $35 — featured a high-waisted fit, built-in shorts, a hidden pocket and an exposed buckle garter on the thigh. Other details include silver hardware. Swift paired the look with a fitted black top and an oversized leather jacket.

She accessorized with a Stella McCartney crossbody purse and a green baseball cap featuring boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast name, “New Heights,” which he hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

For glam, the singer donned long lashes and peachy lips. She styled her blonde locks in soft waves.

Swift and Travis, 34, hit up the event to watch her famous friends Ice Spice and Jack Antonoff respectively take the stage4.

Travis, for his part, wore a flannel button-down and blue pants. He teamed the getup with a white Happy Gilmore hat, referencing Adam Sandler’s 1996 movie. Swift was also seen in the crowd with Sabrina Carpenter and her rumored boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, as well as Teresa Giudice.

Swift and Travis were seen packing on the PDA during Antonoff’s set, which saw him perform with his band, The Bleachers. “Taylor and Travis were in the wings of the stage watching the Bleachers set,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly. “Taylor and Travis were screaming, dancing and full-on making out during the set.”

Onlookers also saw Travis lift Swift into the air as she held onto a drink.

This is the first time Swift has attended Coachella since 2016. That year, she debuted platinum blonde hair, which became known as her “Bleachella” era.

Swift paired the makeover with a black jacket featuring a lightning bolt patch. Swift also sported a casual gray T-shirt and black miniskirt.