Partying late in the desert can come at a cost for festival organizers.

The Coachella Music Festival is facing a $28,000 fine from the city of Indio, California – where the event takes place – because Lana Del Rey’s set ran later than expected, TMZ reported on Monday, April 22.

A rep for the city confirmed to the publication that because Del Rey’s performance on April 19 ran 13 minutes over, festival organizers will now have to pay up.

This isn’t the first time Coachella organizers have been fined. Just last year, fines for curfew violations over the first weekend totaled $117,000. According to TMZ, curfew is 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and midnight on Sunday.

Coachella missed the cutoff time on all three nights, going over by 25 minutes on Friday, 22 minutes on Saturday and 25 minutes on Sunday.

Curfews aside, thousands of festivalgoers were treated to a special concert event from Del Rey, 38, this weekend. In addition to performing the biggest hits of her career, the Grammy winner surprised attendees by bringing out Camila Cabello onstage.

The former Fifth Harmony member launched into a surprise performance of her newest single “I Luv It” from her upcoming 4th studio album. Del Rey joined her through some verses but mostly watched and danced from the balcony of her palace-like stage.

After her surprise cameo, Cabello, 27, described Del Rey as a “once in a lifetime artist” who “inspired so many artists visually, lyrically and musically.”

“I think you all should know that sometimes it’s good to meet your heroes because she is also disarmingly sweet and generous and loving,” Cabello wrote via Instagram on April 21. “I don’t really know who I would be without female artists like her who show me what’s possible, how to be free, how to be hard and soft at the same time, how to make your life a work of art.”

According to Variety, Jack Antonoff and Jon Batiste also made surprise appearances during Del Rey’s set.

For the festival’s first weekend, Billie Eilish made an unexpected visit during the “Summertime Sadness” singer’s set on April 12. Together, they performed a pair of duets of the songs “Ocean Eyes” and “Video Games.”

The city of Indio could be handing out more fines this weekend, with the Stagecoach Music Festival set to take place in the city from April 26 to April 28. Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen will headline California’s largest country music festival, which also includes Diplo’s HonkyTonk and Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse.