Celebrity News

SZA Gives Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West a Shout-Out During Concert: ‘Hi Northie’

By
2024 Dreamville Music Festival
SZA. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage via Getty Images)

SZA gave North West a Summerfest shout-out.

During her set at Summerfest on Saturday, June 22, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, SZA took a moment from singing to say, “Hi Northie!” which was captured on video by mom Kim Kardashian and shared via Instagram Story.

North, 11, has had a busy summer so far. She attended Summerfest with Kardashian just a few days after she was spotted at Kendrick Lamar’s Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on Wednesday, June 19. In footage shared via social media, North is seen singing along to Lamar’s “Not Like Us” (a diss track in his ongoing feud with rapper Drake) with her friends in the audience.

Prior to attending these concerts, North celebrated her 11th birthday on June 15 at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Along with North, Kardashian shares children Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West.)

As the second-largest shopping mall in the United States, the American Dream Mall houses an indoor theme park with amusement rides, ski slopes and a water park. Along with friends and family, guests at North’s birthday festivities included Kardashian’s best friend La La Anthony and influencer Kai Cenat. North’s cousin, Penelope Disick, was also in attendance.

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
North West and Kim Kardashian. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Kardashian celebrated her daughter in a sweet post via Instagram as well. “Thank God for you ✨ Happy 11th birthday my sweet girl North. I love you so so so much,” Kardashian captioned the post, which included a carousel of photos of the mother-daughter duo.

SZA, for her part, is currently on her SOS Tour and, after her performance at Summerfest will travel across the pond for shows in London on June 29 and Dublin on July 3. She will return to the United States for Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 2, before heading to Montreal for the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival on August 4.

Before embarking on her tour, SZA started the year off strong by securing the award for Best R&B Song at the 2024 Grammy Awards in February for her song “Snooze.” SZA was the most-nominated artist at the Grammys this year, with a total of nine nominations and three wins. Her collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers on “Ghost in the Machine” won for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

“I’m sorry, I’m just really overwhelmed. You don’t really understand, I came really, really far and I can’t believe this is happening. It feels very fake,” SZA said during her acceptance speech. “I’m just very grateful. And I’m not an attractive crier. Thank you.”

Later in the night, “Snooze” won Best R&B Song while SOS won Best Progressive R&B Album.

