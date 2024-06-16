Kim Kardashian celebrated daughter North West’s 11th birthday in style.

Kardashian, 43, shared a series of videos via Instagram Stories showing off her eldest daughter’s birthday festivities on Saturday, June 15 at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Aside from North, Kardashian shares children Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, with ex-husband Kanye West.)

The second-largest shopping mall in the United States doubles as an indoor theme park complete with amusement rides, ski slopes and a water park.

Along with North’s friends and family, Kardashian was joined by best friend LaLa Anthony and influencer Kai Cenat. North’s cousin, Penelope Disick, was also in attendance.

Kardashian celebrated her daughter in a sweet post via Instagram as well. “Thank God for you ✨ Happy 11th birthday my sweet girl North. I love you so so so much,” Kardashian captioned the post, which included a carousel of photos of the mother-daughter duo.

This is not the first time Kardashian has paid a visit to the American Dream Mall with her kids. She spent a day there with North and Chicago in July 2022.

“No stores closed for them, [and] the theme park didn’t close down,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. “She didn’t want that kind of special treatment. She did have some bodyguards but really wanted it to be a normal trip to the mall for the kids.”

Keep scrolling for a closer look at North’s 11th birthday bash: