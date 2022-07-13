Let’s go to the mall! Kim Kardashian‘s made the most of her trip with daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, when she took them to American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The reality star, 41, documented their fun outing on Tuesday, July 12, by offering a glimpse at the various activities that the entertainment complex had to offer. This included a visit to the Nickelodeon theme park, indoor skiing at Big Snow and Sea Life aquarium.

Kardashian, who also shares sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, with Kanye West, shared some new family photos on Wednesday as well. “LIFE,” the businesswoman captioned a compilation of Instagram snaps showing her and her kids at the beach.

The Selfish author “went shopping mainly for kids’ stuff with Chicago and North,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that she made some purchases at Toys ‘R’ Us. “She didn’t go overboard but she did get them some nice stuff.”

She “wanted to bring the girls this time since they weren’t with her last time.” Kardashian brought her sons to the tourist destination last month — but the reality star didn’t ask for any celeb perks.

“No stores closed for them, [and] the theme park didn’t close down,” the insider tells Us. “She didn’t want that kind of special treatment. She did have some bodyguards but really wanted it to be a normal trip to the mall for the kids.”

The family was “having a great time” as they loaded up on candy at IT’SUGAR before heading to the theme park where they rode the SpongeBob SquarePants swings and the Slime Streak roller-coaster. “The girls rode [on the coaster] together and they were holding hands most of the time — it was really cute,” the eyewitness reveals. They wrapped up their day with a visit to the aquarium and dinner at 1st RND.

The social media upload included pics of the group posing for the camera and some more candid shots. Kardashian and her eldest child shared a laugh in one photo as she tried to jump on her daughter’s back. The Skims founder also captured a sweet moment when Chicago kissed her cheek.

Earlier this year, Kardashian reflected on the challenges that come with trying to get a quality family photo as a mom.

“Christmas is the biggest deal in our family. And we try to do a Christmas card every year. My mom did that with us our whole lives and taking a family photo is the most stressful time in my life, like, no matter what,” the California native explained on an episode of The Kardashians in June. “I’m trying to bring some happy, joyful moments to all of us. I feel like, ‘Let’s just try to have happy memories.’”

Viewers saw Kardashian’s attempts to look after all of her children at once while on set. “They always cry. Nobody gets along. Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger,” she told the cameras. “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just a good 30 minutes. Yeah, it’s a lot. It’s just a lot being a mom.”

That same month, Kardashian publicly disciplined her sons when they joined her on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During her appearance, host Jimmy Fallon interrupted the KKW Beauty founder when he heard noise in the background.

“I’m hearing kids,” Fallon, 47, said, which caused Kardashian to address her kids, “Guys, can you stop? This is, like, your first time at work with me. Can you please?”

According to the TV personality, offering her children toys has been her method of parenting recently. “What I struggle with is bribes — I’m heavy into bribes,” she told Vogue in June. “My bribes with my son are Pokémon cards.”

Scroll down for a look at Kardashian’s day out with her daughters: