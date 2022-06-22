Kim Kardashian Publicly Scolds Sons Saint and Psalm for Misbehaving

Take your kids to work day! Kim Kardashian‘s trip to New York City with sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, took an unexpected turn when the trio took to social media.

The reality star, 41, offered her followers a glimpse at their family dynamic when she started an Instagram Live on Tuesday, June 21. “Say hi! This is called Instagram Live,” Kardashian told her kids before her oldest son cut her off, saying, “Hi, weirdos!”

Kardashian scolded Saint for his choice of words, but he later added, “If you’re watching this, I hate you!” In response, the Skims founder again tried to discipline her son during the live recording. “Hey! Saint. Look what you’re teaching him,” she said, referring to her youngest son, Psalm, copying Saint’s behavior.

Saint came to his brother’s defense, joking, “This is a good boy! This is a good boy!” Later in the stream, Kardashian used a different parenting tactic when they drove by a toy store. “That’s something you’re not going to see because you are saying bad things,” she told her kids.

The California native, who filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, also shares daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, with the rapper, 44. Kardashian was joined by her sons while promoting her skincare line, Skkn by Kim. That same day, she called out her children’s behavior again during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

During her appearance, host Jimmy Fallon interrupted Kardashian’s story about hosting Saturday Night Live, saying, “I’m hearing kids.” While on camera, Kardashian addressed her children who were watching the late-night talk show from the audience. “Guys, can you stop? This is, like, your first time at work with me. Can you please?” she said.

After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum had to remind the brothers to stop “making so much noise,” Psalm was removed while Saint silently stayed alongside his friend Remi.

The beauty mogul recently opened up about the challenges that come with being a parent. “What I struggle with is bribes — I’m heavy into bribes,” Kardashian told Vogue, in an interview published on Tuesday, about her parenting tactics. “My bribes with my son are Pokémon cards.”

Kardashian also revealed her older daughter’s plans for the future. “North does lemonade stands on the weekends to make money,” she shared. “Each one of my kids is really different, and I will allow them to grow and support them whatever they want to do. North always says she’s going to take over Yeezy and Skims. I told her the other day, ‘If you want to run [them], you’re going to have to wake up early.’ And she said, ‘Run it? I just said I want the money from it!’”

Earlier this week, the businesswoman got honest about the transition that came with introducing boyfriend Pete Davidson to her kids. “I definitely wanted to wait six months, and that was the marker,” Kardashian said on the Today show on Tuesday, adding that she consulted with a “a few therapists” ahead of time. “It’s different for everyone, and different things work for different people. But you just have to do what feels right and try to just be as respectful and cautious as possible.”

