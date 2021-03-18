No shame in their parenting game! Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and more of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have slammed the parenting police over the years.

The Poosh creator was the first Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member to start a family in 2009 when her and Scott Disick’s eldest son, Mason, arrived. He became a big brother when Penelope and Reign arrived in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

In September 2019, the University of Arizona grad disagreed with her mom Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, when he said that she should discipline her kids with spankings.

“In my opinion, beating children is not [how] to ‘get your kids in check,” the E! personality tweeted at the time. “When children are hurting or frustrated, the answer is not to physically hurt them. … They’re children and [Penelope] was clearly hurting inside so hurting her physically is not going to make anything better. How do we not know better by now?!”

Kourtney added, “I am very proud of my kids and being a parent isn’t always easy, but we do have consequences that don’t involve physical harm.”

Khloé took her sister’s side. “When it comes to discipline and your children, no one should judge,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author tweeted. “Everyone should do what’s best for their family. We all may parent differently but I would always respect how my sisters choose to discipline. #KUWTK.”

As for the Revenge Body host’s own run-ins with parenting criticism, she hasn’t hesitated to clap back over the years.

When an Instagram user wrote that her daughter, True, was “not cute at all” and looked like dad Tristan Thompson in 2018, Khloé replied, “What self-respecting adult would even comment on a child’s appearance? What type of disgusting human being are you? It’s pathetic that you are this miserable in your life. No respect for people like that. People are entitled to their own opinions and feelings but why on earth would you tweet that and if you must, why would you tag me?”

In February 2021, the Good American cocreator tweeted, “I completely have accepted the fact that her and her daddy look so much alike. It’s OK.”

Keep scrolling to see how Kim Kardashian and more KUWTK cast members have responded to social media trolls while raising their kids.