Sticking up for herself! Kylie Jenner slammed a social media troll who had something to say about her post-baby body.

When a fan account posted a throwback photo on Wednesday, April 15, of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, at a 2017 Sugar Factory opening in Las Vegas, some Instagram users commented on how “skinny” the reality star looked. One wrote, “She was better.”

The makeup mogul clapped back, replying, “I birthed a baby.”

The Los Angeles native and her then-boyfriend, Travis Scott, welcomed their baby girl, Stormi, in February 2018 after keeping Jenner’s pregnancy under wraps. “Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” the Kylie Cosmetics creator wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst!”

Two months later, the Life of Kylie alum revealed she was on a diet. “I need to lose 20 pounds, but this just looks too good!” the Kylie Skin creator said in an April 2018 Snapchat video of her friend baking fresh rolls.

Her sister Khloé Kardashian was also body-shamed after welcoming her and Tristan Thompson’s daughter, True, now 2, that same month.

“Completely over mommy/body shamers! Women who choose 2 take their time after baby, I’m so proud of you!” the Revenge Body host, 35, tweeted in August 2018. “Women who choose to work out after baby, I’m so proud of you! We all must do what’s best for US! Please b kind 2urself! A happy mommy makes for a happy baby! Love your process.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author went on to write, “We are so hard on ourselves. Please be gentle with your journey. Don’t compare yours to anyone else’s. You are right where you need to be! You are amazing!! You are worthy!!!”

As for Kourtney Kardashian, the Poosh creator, 40, “embraces” her curves after welcoming kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 — which is why she didn’t take offense when fans speculated she was pregnant with baby No. 4 earlier this month.

“I knew that I didn’t look pregnant in my opinion,” Kourtney explained in a Wednesday Instagram Live video. “I’ve been pregnant three times. I know what my body looks like when I’m pregnant. To me, it’s very feminine to have curves and I embrace my body.”