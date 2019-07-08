



Khloé Kardashian fired back at a fan who slammed her for spending too much money on a present for her daughter, True Thompson

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, posted a sweet video on Instagram on Saturday, July 6, that showed her daughter with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson sitting in a tiny sparkling pink motorized Bentley with a personalized plate. “I have so much fun with her,” she captioned the clip that showed the 14-month-old laughing and swaying as music played in the car. “Go, mama,” Kardashian said asking her daughter if she liked it before True said, “All done,” as the music ended.

“Great, another Kardashian in a Bentley,” a commenter wrote in an exchange captured by Comments by Celebs. “You guys are so oblivious to how your excessive spending looks to the outside world. I really loved your family’s story and now just can’t bare to watch as you spend all this money on worthless materialism. It’s so sad.”

“Ummm you know this is not a real Bentley? It’s a toy,” Kardashian replied. “No reason to get sad over a baby in a toy car. either way I’m sorry you feel that way but I hope you have a great weekend! Focus on things that make you happy! Smile!”

After thanking the Revenge Body host for responding, the commenter continued, “Just figured it’s something to be thinking about. You have so much influence and know you’ve had a positive impact on so many. Always ways we can improve as people, though — myself 100% included.”

Kardashian posted a lengthy response to the second comment, starting off by telling the commenter that she appreciated “this message more than the first one.”

“I hear you,” she wrote. “I personally don’t believe that all we ‘do is spend money on worthless materialism.’ I’m not here to prove what I do or don’t do. But what I can say is that I’m able to look myself in the mirror and sleep well at night. I’m able to do that because I know I’m a good person and life is all about balance.”

“Yes, I do choose to spoil my daughter,” she continued. “I want to spoil her with love as well with material items. She will also be raised with values, responsibilities, chores, respect, self love…”

“We all work hard and we are able to spend our money in the way that we choose,” Kardashian concluded. “I hope that’s what comes across to ‘the outside world’, To lead with love above anything else.”

