Kim Reveals Fam Photos Were 'Unusable' Because North Gave the Middle Finger

North West isn’t afraid of a little attitude. Kim Kardashian got real about the difficulties of trying to capture a sweet family moment during the Thursday, June 16, episode of The Kardashians.

“Christmas is the biggest deal in our family. And we try to do a Christmas card every year. My mom did that with us our whole lives and taking a family photo is the most stressful time in my life, like, no matter what,” the 41-year-old Skims designer explained to the Hulu cameras, noting that she didn’t want Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal to affect the holidays. “In light of what happened with Khloé and Tristan, I’m trying to bring some happy, joyful moments to all of us. I feel like, ‘Let’s just try to have happy memories.’”

Kim admitted that she can “never predict” how the holiday card will turn out because it’s “just so stressful.” The reality star attempted to have her four kids — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago 4, and Psalm, 3 — whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West in the family pic, but it wasn’t an easy feat.

“They always cry. Nobody gets along. Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger,” Kim continued. “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just a good 30 minutes. Yeah, it’s a lot. It’s just a lot being a mom.”

The episode aired one day after North’s 9th birthday.

“Happy Birthday my baby, my bestie, my everything,” Kim wrote on Wednesday, June 15, via Instagram. “There’s no one like you! The most honest, creative, silly girl with the best heart. I just love being your mom, So THANK YOU for being on this journey with me. I love you til ♾.”

Kim previously shared snaps from her eldest daughter’s Kuromi-themed birthday bash. While it’s unclear whether Kanye, 45, attended the party, the Selfish author, who has been dating Pete Davidson since late 2021, shared new insight into her former relationship on Thursday’s episode.

“If people knew what my relationship really was like I think they would be like, ‘How did this last this long?'” Kim said to Khloé, 37. “But I can live with myself knowing that I tried everything humanly possible to make a situation work and so I can walk away feeling absolutely guilt free.”

The Kardashians is expected to return to Hulu with new episodes later this year.

