Justin Bieber Cuddles Up With Wife Hailey at Coachella in Sweet Video

Justin Bieber was feeling the love from fans and his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), at Coachella.

Justin, 30, commemorated his experience at the annual music festival by reposting fan footage captured of him and Hailey, 27, snuggling up in the crowd of a performance. In the clip, shared via Instagram on Monday, April 15 and set to the song “My Love Mine All Mine” by Mitski, Justin can be seen patting his wife’s head before leaning in to kiss her on the forehead. The duo also wrapped their arms around each other while swaying along to music.

Justin went on to share more photos and videos of himself and Hailey at the festival via his Instagram Story on Monday, including footage of them singing and dancing along to Doja Cat’s performance.

In addition to watching his fellow artists perform from the audience, Justin also hit the Coachella stage. He surprised fans by joining Tems to perform their track “Essence” on Sunday, April 14. Tems, 28, teased Justin’s appearance ahead of her set via X, writing, “Coachella! I’m too exciteddd. I have a surprise tonight 👀❤️‍🔥.”

Hailey had an equally eventful Coachella. Fans were able to take home one of her beauty brand Rhode’s peptide lip tints at the company’s Coachella photo booth. Though the brand’s Rhode lip gloss phone case is meant to hold the product, one fan found a different use for it for Coachella.

“Coachella Weekend,” Hailey captioned a recent Instagram Story snap of a fan storing two marijuana joints in the phone case. SZA also shared her reaction to the phone case’s unique use via Instagram, writing in a comment, “Finally some fashion s—t I can USE 🤝🏾.”

Justin and Hailey’s Coachella outing comes two months after a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple are “in a good place” after experiencing “growing pains” at the beginning of their marriage. (The pair tied the knot in September 2018.)

“Communication is key, and they’ve found that continuing therapy even when everything’s great is useful,” the insider added. “Whether it’s a night on the town or ordering takeout, quality time is essential.”

Last month, Hailey took to social media to slam rumors regarding her and Justin’s marriage. “Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air … come from the land of delusion,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on March 5. “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.”

Days before hitting up Coachella, Us confirmed that Justin and Hailey purchased a $16.6 million California mansion in 2023. Located in The Madison Club in Coachella Valley, the property is located close to homes owned by Kylie and Kris Jenner. The Madison Club’s exclusive celebrity residents also include Kourtney Kardashian, Scooter Braun, Nike founder Phil Knight and Apple CEO Tim Cook.