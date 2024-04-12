Hailey Bieber is here for fans repurposing her Rhode lip gloss phone case.

Bieber, 27, shared a hilarious pic of a fan using the case to hold two marijuana joints via her Instagram Story on Thursday, April 11. In the snap, the social media user put the rolled papers in the grooves that are meant to carry her beauty brand’s Peptide Lip Treatment. Bieber supported the fan’s creativity and noted it’s a perfect place to keep the blunts during “Coachella Weekend.”

Popular Instagram account, @UpNextDesigner, also posted the pic on their page. SZA shared her candid thoughts in the comments section. “Finally some fashion s—t I can USE 🤝🏾,” she wrote.

Bieber dropped the case in February after teasing it via social media.

Rhode was launched in June 2022. The beauty line includes skincare, moisturizers, serums and more. The lip treatments have become her most beloved product and promise to hydrate, naturally pump and nourish lips.

Three days after launching the brand, all the Lip Treatments sold out, with a 440,000 long waitlist.

Since the debut, Bieber added color-tinted Lip Treatments to the line, reflecting foods and her love for ballet: Espresso, Raspberry Jelly, Ribbon, and Toast.

“I think that skincare and beauty should be fun, and these tints are meant to be playful,” Bieber told Forbes in September 2023. “I used to be a ballet dancer, so makeup played a big role as a performer. And I love making the correlation between food and skincare and beauty because I also just love food!” she gushed, adding, “So I’m taking all these things that I love in my personal life and trying to marry them all into one space, and express that creatively through my eyes.”

Fans can shop Bieber’s brand at rhodeskin.com. The phone case retails for $35 and is compatible with the iPhone 14 or 15 Pro/Pro Max, while the Lip Treatments sell for $16.