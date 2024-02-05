Hailey Bieber is a problem solver.

Bieber, 27, showed off her latest Rhode innovation via Instagram on Sunday, February 4: a phone case that doubles as a lip gloss holder. The electronic accessory featured two grooves at the center that perfectly gripped Bieber’s her Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment. Bieber showed off the design while posing for a mirror selfie in a dainty pajama set featuring a white crop top and matching bottoms finished with lace embellishments and pink ribbons. She went makeup free in the snap and paired the look with a gold ring.

In another pic, Bieber gave Us a closer look at the case — which is also equipped with Rhode’s logo —and further proved that even when you have no pockets, you can still take the lip gloss with you.

“Just girly things 🦄💗🍒🌸,” Bieber captioned the post. Although she did not share details about how fans can purchase the case, multiple celebrity friends and followers praised the accessory in her comments section.

“We NEED the phone case,” model Caitlin Lawson wrote, as TikTok star Jess Val Ortiz added, “I neeeeeeeed this.” The Yes Way Rosé official Instagram account praised, “The phone case 😍💄📱❤️‍🔥.”

Last month, Bieber dropped her first cleanser, the Pineapple Refresh. For the launch, she tapped Candice Swanepoel to pose with her in a steamy photoshoot. The duo twinned in black and white swimsuits while holding the product up and both donned soft makeup. They also rocked scuba diving gear, including snorkeling goggles and an oxygen tank, while posing on a beach.

Elsewhere in the photoshoot, Swanepoel grabbed her flippers and showed off her sleek one-piece. She also made an oxygen tank look cool while tossing it over her shoulder and strutting on the sand.

Bieber launched Rhode in June 2022. The beauty line includes skincare, moisturizers, serums and more.