Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Hailey Bieber Made Us Realize We Need a Phone Case That Doubles as a Lip Gloss Holder

By
Hailey Bieber Made Us Realize We Need a Phone Case Equipped With a Lip Gloss Holder
Hailey Bieber Courtesy of Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber is a problem solver.

Bieber, 27, showed off her latest Rhode innovation via Instagram on Sunday, February 4: a phone case that doubles as a lip gloss holder. The electronic accessory featured two grooves at the center that perfectly gripped Bieber’s her Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment. Bieber showed off the design while posing for a mirror selfie in a dainty pajama set featuring a white crop top and matching bottoms finished with lace embellishments and pink ribbons. She went makeup free in the snap and paired the look with a gold ring.

In another pic, Bieber gave Us a closer look at the case — which is also equipped with Rhode’s logo —and further proved that even when you have no pockets, you can still take the lip gloss with you.

“Just girly things 🦄💗🍒🌸,” Bieber captioned the post. Although she did not share details about how fans can purchase the case, multiple celebrity friends and followers praised the accessory in her comments section.

Hailey Biebers Best Beauty Moments

Related: Hailey Bieber’s Most Breathtaking Beauty Moments Through the Years

“We NEED the phone case,” model Caitlin Lawson wrote, as TikTok star Jess Val Ortiz added, “I neeeeeeeed this.” The Yes Way Rosé official Instagram account praised, “The phone case 😍💄📱❤️‍🔥.”

Hailey Bieber Made Us Realize We Need a Phone Case Equipped With a Lip Gloss Holder
Hailey Bieber Courtesy of Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Last month, Bieber dropped her first cleanser, the Pineapple Refresh. For the launch, she tapped Candice Swanepoel to pose with her in a steamy photoshoot. The duo twinned in black and white swimsuits while holding the product up and both donned soft makeup. They also rocked scuba diving gear, including snorkeling goggles and an oxygen tank, while posing on a beach.

Before after feet care concept, female foot, chiropody isolated on white background, studio shot

Deal of the Day

20% Off! Get Cracked Feet Ready for Spring With These Moisturizing Socks View Deal

Hailey Bieber s Minimalistic Fashion Evolution Through the Years Photos 553

Related: Hailey Bieber’s Minimalistic Fashion Evolution Through the Years

Elsewhere in the photoshoot, Swanepoel grabbed her flippers and showed off her sleek one-piece. She also made an oxygen tank look cool while tossing it over her shoulder and strutting on the sand.

Bieber launched Rhode in June 2022. The beauty line includes skincare, moisturizers, serums and more.

In this article

Hailey Baldwin, UsWeekly Celebrity Biography

Hailey Bieber

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!