Hailey Bieber and Candice Swanepoel are as hot as ever in a new Rhode campaign.

Swanepoel, 35, joined forces with Bieber, 27, to promote her brand’s news product, the Pineapple Refresh, on Wednesday, January 17. In the photo, the duo wrapped their arms around each other while posing on a beach. Bieber, for her part, rocked a black high-cut one-piece . Her hair was parted down the middle and worn in a messy bun that was still wet from swimming. She teamed her look with statement gold earrings, a yellow belt, an oxygen tank and scuba goggles hanging from her neck.

Swanepoel, meanwhile, looked radiant in a black-and-white scoop neck bikini top and matching bottoms. She also had an oxygen tank on her back and wore her scuba goggles on her forehead. The Victoria’s Secret model elevated her ensemble with wet hair and dainty gold hoop earrings.

Elsewhere in the shoot, Swanepoel held onto her flippers while showing off her swim gear. She also made an oxygen tank look chic while tossing it over her shoulder and walking on the beach.

Related: Hailey Bieber’s Most Breathtaking Beauty Moments Through the Years Hailey Bieber’s glam never fails to mesmerize Us. While Bieber is known for rocking a natural look thanks to a minimalist makeup routine, she occasionally steps out in bold looks including neon eyeliner, smokey eyeshadow and bold lip colors. Bieber has even tried out social media trends including Latte Makeup, and she created the viral […]

Both the women went makeup-free for the campaign, only donning a bit of lip gloss. Their bronzed skin glowed in the sun while they each held a bottle of the cleanser.

Bieber previously teased her cleanser — which launches on Thursday, January 25 — via TikTok earlier this month.

“I just got back from work and I have a full face of makeup on,” she said, adding, “I wanted to show you guys how our new Rhode cleanser gives you the deepest cleanse … it gets every single thing off in one go.”

She then massaged the product between her hands while adding “a little bit” of water to the mixture. Bieber gushed that the Pineapple Refresh has a “really beautiful, balmy texture that goes into this really nice lather.”

She rubbed the product into her skin and proved that it immediately melted off her makeup.

Related: Hailey Bieber’s Minimalistic Fashion Evolution Through the Years Cutouts! Catsuits! Cargo! Hailey Bieber — née Baldwin — is notoriously Hollywood’s It-Girl. The influencer has long been hailed as a fashion icon, even before marrying Justin Bieber in 2018. Together, the couple has slayed at the Met Gala, Grammys and Billboard Music Awards, serving up major #couplegoals. Hailey, however, is still a moment on […]

Us Weekly got the chance to try the Pineapple Refresh first-hand — and we approve. The cleanser is great for taking off makeup and leaves the skin feeling dewy, hydrated and clean.

Fans can shop Rhode’s Pineapple Refresh at rhodeskin.com.