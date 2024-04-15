Doja Cat just became the first female rapper to headline Coachella — but it’s her onstage outfits that have captured our attention the most.

Doja, 28, and her style team created a unique rotation of outfits for her much-anticipated April 14 performance, including a white hazmat-style suit, a three-piece faux fur set, a bodysuit featuring hand-painted muscles and extra long hair extensions. (Doja will hit the stage again on April 21 for weekend 2.)

“She had some insane ideas about hair, muscles, and bones,” explained Doja’s stylist Brett Alan Nelson in an April 15 interview with Vogue. “There was this idea of this world of masculinity, and playing with the risk factor of using materials and shapes that no one else would feel safe doing on stage.”

In the same article, Doja revealed that she “wanted this show to feel like a textural fever dream. Almost like you’ve fallen into my hair and dove through my head and into my thoughts.” She added that her decision to wear synthetic materials like silicone and plastic is symbolic of a “‘scientific’ exploration of the self — a dissecting of the mind, and deeper understanding of what makes us the way we are.”

