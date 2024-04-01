Doja Cat wants fans to stop making negative comments about her hair.

After the 28-year-old singer announced her new single, “Masc,” and its accompanying artwork via Instagram on Saturday, March 30, she was met with intense and offensive criticism about her natural curls. The post featured a zoomed-in shot of her blonde tresses.

She took to Instagram that same day to address the backlash, shaming trolls who compared her hair to “carpet” and “sheep’s wool.”

“My hair is 4C, which a lot of you don’t care, that’s fine,” Doja began, referencing her curl pattern, which is categorized in the Black community by tight textured coils. “I’m seeing a consistent pattern in my comments section of people [asking] is my hair pubic hair, Is it carpet, or is it sheep’s wool. Some people are even saying that’s what it is. People comparing [my hair] to sheep, pubic hair and popcorn. Really? We gotta move forward. Let’s move forward. Let’s grow. Let’s stop. I can’t tell you what to do. I’m not your f—king parents, but I don’t want to say too much. I just need people [to stop].”

Doja has long been candid about her up-and-down relationship with her hair. She was previously criticized for shaving her head in August 2022, which she said was a result of struggling to style her strands through the years.

“I was never supposed to have hair,” Doja told her followers via Instagram Live at the time. “I don’t like having hair … I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair.”

Opening up further, Doja said that her hair (long hair rather) prevented her from working out because her wigs would “slide” and “peel” off her head due to the moisture from sweating. “I couldn’t focus because I was more concerned with how I looked and how my hair was doing,” the “Say So” artist continued.

Doja explained that her big chop would allow her to enjoy fitness and provide her with the freedom to switch up her look whenever she wants.

“If I wanna do a buzz cut color, I can do any color without actually doing it to my own head … I can do a buzz cut wig. Either way, it’s much easier all around,” she shared.