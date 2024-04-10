Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), spent $16.6 million on a California mansion last year, Us Weekly can confirm.

The home is located in The Madison Club, an ultra-exclusive celebrity enclave in California’s Coachella Valley. Several A-list names already reside in the community, including Kris Jenner, who owns the house right next door, and Kylie Jenner.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, Adele, Kourtney Kardashian, music manager and entrepreneur Scooter Braun and Nike founder Phil Knight also own homes at The Madison Club.

Investor Alan Abady previously owned the Biebers’ new home, which he purchased in 2019 for $6.3 million. Over his four years of owning the mansion, Abady added a massive infinity pool, sports court, AstroTurf lawns, a backyard fire-pit, detached guesthouse, a four-car garage and two motor courts with parking for over a dozen cars, according to lifestyle outlet Robb Report.

Because the sale happened off-market, details and photos are scant, but the mansion is nearly 10,000 square feet, holding seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. It covers 1.02 acres and its driveway is flanked by Italian cypresses for added privacy.

HOA fees at The Madison Club will run Justin and Hailey $1,652 per month, granting them access to a Tom Fazio–designed golf course, spa, five-star dining, a hiking trail, clubhouse and more.

The La Quinta home is located less than 200 miles east of the Biebers’ primary residence, a $25 million Beverly Hills estate that’s over 11,000 square feet with seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and a home movie theater.

Though the sale went through in 2023, news of their purchase is only breaking now, just over a month after Hailey, 27, addressed rumors of marital issues between her and Justin, 30.

“Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air … come from the land of delusion,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on March 5.

The pair married in 2018 after initially breaking up in 2016.

“Negative things happened that we still need to talk about and work through,” Hailey told Vogue in March 2019. “Fizzled would not be the right word — it was more like a very dramatic excommunication. There was a period where if I walked into a room, he would walk out.”

The two have recently been appearing in public without each other’s company, only further fueling speculation. Fortunately for them, with over 21,000 total square feet of house between their two California residences, there’s plenty of space for them to be together.