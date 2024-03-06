Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) is setting the record straight after rumors started to swirl about her marriage to Justin Bieber.

“Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air … come from the land of delusion,” Hailey, 27, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 5.

Hailey encouraged her fans not to read into the speculation, adding, “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.”

Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin, previously sparked concern when he reposted a call for prayers for the couple. Stephen, 57, took to Instagram on February 26 to share a video originally posted by Victor Marx.

“Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them,” the All Things Possible Ministry founder said in the clip. “To have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face.”

Fans were quick to question whether Stephen was referring to issues between Hailey and Justin, 30, but Hailey seemingly quieted the speculation days later by posting a tribute for Justin’s birthday.

“30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!!🥹😭 That was fast. Words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are,” Hailey wrote via Instagram on Saturday, March 2. “Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life. 🤍.”

The couple were originally linked from 2015 to 2016. After their split, Justin briefly rekindled his on-off romance with Selena Gomez, but the twosome calledit quits for good in 2018. Later that year, Justin and Hailey rekindled their relationship and got engaged. They exchanged vows in a New York City courthouse in September 2018 before hosting a second wedding ceremony one year later.

Following their nuptials, Hailey addressed what led to the pair’s initial breakup.

“Negative things happened that we still need to talk about and work through,” she told Vogue in March 2019. “Fizzled would not be the right word — it was more like a very dramatic excommunication. There was a period where if I walked into a room, he would walk out.”

Two years later, Hailey elaborated on how Justin’s journey to sobriety challenged their marriage.

“I remember I called [my mom] a few different times, one particular time [when] we were in Brooklyn and I was calling her, crying, and I was like, ‘I just can’t do it. There’s no way that I’m going to be able to do this if it’s going to be like this forever,’” she explained during an episode of the “In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith” podcast in November 2021. “And I just remember she was so calm on the phone and she was like, ‘It’s going to pass, you’re going to be fine and he’s going to be healthy and we’re here for you.’”

Hailey added: “But I also just think I was in it. I made a decision. I know for a fact that I’ve loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn’t do that to him.”

According to Hailey, those obstacles convinced her to stand by her husband. “Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially. I’m not that type of a person,” she continued. “So I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be. It was really hard. There were days where I literally was like, ‘I don’t know if he’s going to be OK.’ Something really deep down inside of me was like, ‘He’s going to be through it.’ I just didn’t know how long it was going to take.”

In May 2022, Justin opened up about learning his own relationship lessons early on in the pair’s marriage.

“It’s a journey. I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn’t,” he told Apple Music’s Ebro Darden at the time. “It just kind of was a reflection of like, ‘Man, you’re a bit of a hypocrite, man.'”