Stephen Baldwin raised eyebrows after reposting a call for prayers for his daughter, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) and Justin Bieber.

Baldwin, 57, shared a video that was originally posted by Victor Marx via his Instagram Story on Monday, February 26, according to Page Six. The clip featured footage of Justin, 29, playing the guitar.

“Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them,” the All Things Possible Ministry founder said. “To have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face.”

The message sparked concern among some fans, but no further explanation has been given about the video. Justin and Hailey, 27, were later spotted at church on Thursday, February 28.

The couple, who have been married since 2018, have experienced health scares in recent years. Justin took a break from touring in 2022 after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused partial facial paralysis.

“This is pretty serious as you can see,” Justin said in an Instagram video that June. “I wish this wasn’t the case. But obviously, my body is telling me I need to slow down.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Justin was “working with a top team of specialists” and was “following their advice” about next steps. His recovery involved “facial exercises and “getting as much rest and relaxation” as possible while also leaning on his faith.

“[He] has every faith this will resolve itself eventually, but of course, it’s a stressful situation to be dealing with and a tough time for both [him and Hailey] right now,” the insider shared. “The last thing he wanted was to postpone the concerts.”

Justin returned to the stage two months later. His health setback came shortly after Hailey was hospitalized in March 2022 for a mini stroke. More than one year later, the model reflected on the challenges she has faced in her personal life.

“I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time,” Hailey wrote via her Instagram Story in April 2023. “But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least. And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel, so just know you’re not alone 🫶.”

In a second post, Hailey issued a message to those who are going through similar struggles. “That being said, let’s keep being there for one another. Let’s be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers,” she added. “Let’s just be there for people.. let’s keep showing up for each other even when it’s hard. We’re better together 🤍.”