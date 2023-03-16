On the mend. Justin Bieber offered an update on his face mobility after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The musician, 29, took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 15, to share a video of him moving his eyes from side to side. “Wait for it,” he captioned the Instagram Story clip as he smiled at his progress.

Bieber originally addressed his health issues when he announced a break from touring in June 2022.

“This is pretty serious as you can see,” the “Peaches” performer said in an Instagram video while showing his partial facial paralysis. “I wish this wasn’t the case. But obviously, my body is telling me I need to slow down.”

The official social media account for his tour confirmed a pause in performances. “In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July will be postponed,” read a statement via Instagram.

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Bieber was “working with a top team of specialists” and was “following their advice” about next steps. The Canada native’s recovery involved “facial exercises and “getting as much rest and relaxation” as possible while also leaning on his faith.

“[He] has every faith this will resolve itself eventually, but of course, it’s a stressful situation to be dealing with and a tough time for both [him and Hailey] right now,” the insider shared. “The last thing he wanted was to postpone the concerts.”

Two months after announcing his health scare, the Grammy winner returned to the stage. “Luv u guys and I missed you,” he captioned an August 2022 Instagram post from a concert, which included footage of him performing and showed his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), by his side for the event.

“I want to say thank you so much for having me back. This is my first day back. So good to be here. As some of you guys know, the Justice Tour is about equality. It’s about justice for all. No matter what you look like, no matter your shape, your size, your ethnicity. We’re all the same, we are all one,” he wrote. “But we are here to be the difference makers. And I want to say thank you to each and every one of you guys for being a part of this tour.”

Hailey, 26, gushed about her husband’s achievement, writing via her Instagram Story, “One thing I know for certain is you can’t keep this guy down…”

The model, who was hospitalized in March 2022 after suffering a mini stroke, was “an absolute rock” amid Justin’s personal challenges. A second source told Us in June 2022, “She’s by his side for whatever he needs, as are his other close friends and family.”